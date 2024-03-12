Who is Robert Hur? Know more about the special counsel who investigated Joe Biden as he is testifying before Congress

Robert K. Hur, a 51-year-old registered Republican, is scheduled to testify before Congress this week as a key witness in the investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of sensitive government documents. Hur, a former special counsel appointed to investigate Biden's retention of classified materials, concluded a year-long investigation by determining that the president should not face criminal charges, as per a report from the New York Times.

However, his portrayal of Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" in his 345-page report has sparked debate and received criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

Professional background and career

Hur's career spanned two decades and was distinguished by a dedication to nonpartisan law enforcement. He held several key positions at the Justice Department, including principal associate deputy attorney general during a turbulent period in the Trump administration.

In this position, he collaborated closely with then-Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, overseeing day-to-day operations and monitoring special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Before joining the Justice Department, Hur was Maryland's U.S. attorney, where he prosecuted a variety of cases involving former elected officials and individuals accused of serious crimes such as plotting politically motivated killings. Despite being a Republican appointee, Hur's track record shows a commitment to upholding the law free of political bias.

Investigation into President Biden

Hur's appointment as special counsel to investigate President Biden's handling of classified documents sparked criticism and accusations of political bias. His defenders, on the other hand, emphasize his career-long commitment to factual analysis and legal principles.

Hur's report on the Biden investigation highlighted the difficulties of handling politically charged investigations. While Hur concluded that no criminal charges were warranted against Biden, his assessment of the president's memory and age sparked debate.

Democrats condemned what they saw as unnecessary attacks on Biden's mental acuity, fearing that such remarks would be used by Republicans to undermine Biden's credibility ahead of the 2024 elections.

Testifying before Congress

Hur's upcoming testimony before the House Judiciary Committee is expected to be contentious, with members from both parties questioning his findings and decision-making process.

Republicans are preparing to question him about his interactions with Justice Department officials, as well as the legal reasons for not charging Biden despite evidence indicating that he was aware of the sensitivity of the documents he possessed.

Democrats, on the other hand, are likely to question Hur's authority to make broad claims about Biden's memory, as well as criticize what they see as politically damaging language in his report.

Hur will testify as a private citizen, guided by his private lawyer, William A. Burck, a former deputy counsel in the George W. Bush White House.

The hearing takes place at a critical juncture in politics, following President Biden's recent State of the Union address, in which he defended his presidency in the face of questions about his age and mental fitness.

