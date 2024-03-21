Meta, Microsoft, X, and Match team up to take on Apple in court; Deets inside

Meta Platforms, Microsoft, X, and Match Group have banded together in a legal battle against Apple to protest the tech giant's app store policies, as per the Verge. This move exacerbates the ongoing debate over Apple's compliance with a federal court ruling requiring the inclusion of alternative payment methods within its ecosystem.

Protest against Apple's commission structure

The four companies, which have created some of the most popular apps on the App Store, have joined forces with Epic Games to oppose Apple's plan to charge commissions on payments made outside of its platform. They specifically object to Apple's alleged failure to comply with a court-ordered injunction requiring the company to provide alternative payment options.

Meta Platforms, Microsoft, X, and Match Group accuse Apple of a clear violation of the September 2021 injunction in a joint filing with the federal court in Oakland, California. They argue that Apple's actions make it difficult for customers to access cheaper payment methods for digital content, thus violating the court's orders.

Impact on competition and consumers

The technology companies argue that Apple's restrictions on communication between developers and users about payment options create significant barriers to competition and artificially inflate prices. They argue that Apple's actions reinforce anti-steering rules, benefiting Apple's revenue streams at the expense of both consumers and developers.

Advertisement

Challenge to Apple's compliance

The protesting companies view Apple's proposed solution, which allows developers to provide external purchase links, as complex and burdensome. They argue that Apple's commission structure for external purchases undermines the injunction's intended purpose, potentially making alternatives to Apple's in-app purchase system impractical.

In response, Apple claims to have fully complied with the injunction, highlighting the need to protect user privacy, security, and the ecosystem's integrity. The company defends its commission structure as reasonable compensation for the services it offers via the App Store.

With the April 30th hearing approaching, the legal battle between these tech titans and Apple is expected to heat up further. The participation of Meta Platforms, Microsoft, X, and Match Group shows the wide-ranging impact of Apple's app store policies on the tech industry's major players.

ALSO READ: Google implements new Gmail security rules; compliance required within 14 days