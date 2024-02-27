Article 370: Yami Gautam thanks audience for proving skeptics wrong; 'People told us that this film won’t work'

Yami Gautam is currently reveling in the box-office success of her latest venture, the political action thriller Article 370. The actor expressed her elation over the audience's response, asserting that it serves as a testament to the viewers' ability to defy the skeptics. Despite initial reservations from some quarters, who deemed the film too technical or laden with political jargon, the audience has unequivocally embraced it.

On Monday, Yami Gautam took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt message: “When we were making Article 370, so many people told us that this film won’t work with the audience, ‘it’s too technical, too many political jargons etc etc’. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong.

Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad! Jai Hind!."

About Article 370

In the film, Yami portrays the character of Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in a narrative set against the backdrop of the valley. The storyline revolves around the significant event of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government took the historic step of revoking Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, subsequently bifurcating it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a recent address to a gathering in Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made mention of the upcoming film centered on Article 370. He expressed his anticipation for its release, stating, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information."

Responding to Prime Minister Modi's speech, the Badlapur actress shared her sentiments on Instagram, expressing her gratitude and acknowledging the honor of having the film recognized by the Prime Minister. She wrote, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!”

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

