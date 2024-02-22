PM Narendra Modi congratulates newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani; extends gratitude for inviting him

It's a joyous occasion for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as they tied the knot recently and stepped into the realm of marital bliss. The newlyweds have been overwhelmed with love on social media, receiving heartfelt wishes from friends, family, and colleagues. In a particularly touching gesture, Rakul and Jackky shared a glimpse of a special congratulatory letter from the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the heartfelt message, the PM extended his warmest congratulations to the couple and expressed his gratitude for the invitation to their ceremony.

On February 22nd, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to their Instagram Stories to share a delightful glimpse of a letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending heartfelt congratulations on their joyous union.

Dated February 19th and addressed to Puja and Vashu Bhagnani, the letter conveyed PM Modi's warm wishes: “As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding.”

Articulating the profound essence of marriage, the letter continued, “The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery.”

PM Modi further bestowed his blessings, saying, “May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realize their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues.”

Concluding with an expression of gratitude, the Prime Minister stated, “Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion.”

