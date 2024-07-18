Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai's daughter is making waves on social media after she announced her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Radhis bin Mana Al Maktoum, on Instagram. The princess of Dubai accused her husband of being busy with his other companions and infidelity.

The couple got married in 2023 and joined their respective royal families. The Insta-divorce happened a few months after the couple welcomed their first child.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Mahra is one of the 26 children of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates. Mahra, who has over 4,50,000 Instagram followers, became well-known for her support of regional designers and her unwavering advocacy for women's empowerment.

Sheikha Mahra And Sheikh Mana's relationship timeline

The pair announced their engagement in March of last year through the Arabian Royal Agency. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum, Sheikha Mahra's father-in-law, wrote a poem to commemorate the celebration.

Wedding

According to Islamic custom, their wedding ceremony, known as Katb Al-Kitab, was held more than a month later and was marked by the groom's father reciting a unique poem to celebrate the union. On June 4, the extravagant reception took place at the Dubai World Trade Center's Saeed Hall.

Honeymoon

In August of last year, the royal couple took a plane to Greece for their honeymoon. A rotating collection of pictures from their sultry vacation shows them taking jet ski rides and meandering through the streets of Mykonos.

The couple held a lavish gender reveal party in February of 2024 and welcomed their first child in May of that same year. They appeared together in a hospital photo posted to Instagram right after their daughter was born. In July 2024, Mahra deleted all of her husband's images from her official Instagram account.

Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum has not yet commented in regard to the divorce.

