Singapore flight plunges 6,000 feet in five minutes due to severe turbulence; Deets here

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

A Singapore Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence, causing the plane to drop 6,000 feet in five minutes, killing one person and injuring 30 others. The incident occurred on a flight from London to Singapore, resulting in an emergency landing in Bangkok as per the New York Post.

Emergency landing in Bangkok

After Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 landed at 3:45 pm (0845 GMT), emergency vehicles rushed to the tarmac at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, flashing lights and blaring sirens. The flight, a Boeing 777-300ER, encountered severe turbulence en route, causing significant distress and injury to passengers.

Singapore Airlines confirmed the incident saying, "We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board." The airline also expressed its condolences, saying, "We deeply apologise for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight. We are providing all necessary assistance during this difficult time."

Severe turbulence over the Andaman sea

Flight tracking data showed that the plane fell more than 1,800 meters (6,000 feet) over the Andaman Sea in just five minutes. The turbulence was part of a larger weather pattern affecting the region, including thunderstorms in Thailand as the annual rainy season began.

Suvarnabhumi Airport issued a statement detailing the emergency landing, "At 3:35 pm, the airport received a distress call from the Singapore Airlines flight saying there were passengers on board injured by turbulence and requesting an emergency landing. The plane landed at the airport and the medical team was sent to treat all the injured."

Injuries and hospitalizations

The airline reported that 18 people had been hospitalized, and another 12 were being treated at the airport. Details about the nature and severity of the injuries were not provided. The deceased passenger was identified as a foreigner, or non-Thai national. Singapore's Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat expressed his sorrow in a Facebook post, writing, "I am deeply saddened by the incident and offer my condolences to the family of the fatality."

Boeing's troubled history

This incident adds to a string of problems for the US aviation giant Boeing in recent years. In January, a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX during flight. Boeing has also faced intense scrutiny following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, which killed a total of 346 people. These crashes resulted in a lengthy grounding of the 737 MAX fleet worldwide.

In March, Boeing announced the departure of CEO Dave Calhoun as the company addresses ongoing safety and manufacturing concerns. The company faces a late May deadline to present a plan required by the US Federal Aviation Administration, which has limited MAX production until progress on safety and quality control is demonstrated. Furthermore, if Boeing fails to reach a contract agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, 30,000 workers could go on strike in September.

