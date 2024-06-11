Topographic maps, a feature that may appeal to outdoor enthusiasts and possibly geologists, were added to Apple Maps for iOS at WWDC 2024. Similar to a feature that was added to WatchOS 10 last year, Apple Maps now offers a topographical view option that lets users see the natural contours and details of a location.

According to Mashable, almost all of the geography displayed to spectators during the WWDC demo was green-tinted, with topographical lines denoting elevation changes and shading designating hills.

Here, topography naturally also refers to at least one artificial element, such as hiking trails and trail networks. As per the concept, there will be trails available for all 63 national parks in the United States.

How will the topographic maps function work

Trail directions will include the ability to get turn-by-turn spoken guidance. This feature will function even when the map is downloaded online. To download a specific trail map, the user only needs to press a toggle while looking for trails.

This will be useful for anyone navigating an off-grid nature walk with their iPhone or for anyone in an area with spotty mobile coverage.

Moreover, you can design your own hikes using this feature. We usually stay on the trails that other people have made since, well, nature is full of sheer rock faces, solitary animal communities, and swift, unfordable rivers. It will be a bit bold, though, because of this degree of customization.

Advertisement

Apple WWDC 24

This is a major event for Apple. The business is under pressure to demonstrate how its artificial intelligence technology integrates into its software and products.

For a long time, the company preferred to refer to artificial intelligence as machine learning rather than by its abbreviation, AI. The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, has hinted at big plans, which represent a shift in strategy for a business that prefers to keep its product announcements confidential.

ALSO READ: How to tune in and what new is coming with 'Apple Intelligence' at WWDC 2024?