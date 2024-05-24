Spotify announces bricking Car Thing; notifies owners that the device to soon be discontinued

Spotify's brief foray into the hardware market wasn't very successful; the business ceased manufacturing the Car Thing dashboard addition less than a year after it was made available to the general public. And now, after two years, the gadget is going to become unusable. Emails informing Car Thing buyers that it would stop functioning completely on December 9th are being sent out.

Spotify is notifying Car Thing owners that the device will soon be discontinued

Regretfully, Spotify is not open-sourcing the device and is not providing any type of membership credit or automatic refund for those owners. Instead, it's canceling the initiative and advising consumers to get rid of Car Things (smartly).

“We’re discontinuing Car Thing as part of our ongoing efforts to streamline our product offerings, We understand it may be disappointing, but this decision allows us to focus on developing new features and enhancements that will ultimately provide a better experience to all Spotify users."

The manufacturer advises consumers to reset the product's factory settings and find a responsible method to recycle the hardware. Additionally, Spotify is being quite front and saying there's not much reason to anticipate a sequel soon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In April 2021, Car Thing was first made available by invitation only. Later that year, Spotify opened up a public queue for the item. The $90 gadget was put on sale to the general public in February 2022, and five months later, production was stopped.

Although the Car Thing was Spotify's first attempt at hardware, the device was more of a mobile phone app for the streaming service than a stand-alone player. Still, the hardware was rather good. Despite this, the gadget managed to find a specialized following.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kelly Rowland Weighs In On Her Viral Red Carpet Argument With Security Guard