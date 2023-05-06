TikTok star Dad Bobby Moudy dies by suicide; family issues statement

TRIGGER WARNING!

TikTok star Dad Bobby Moudy, who goes by the real name James Robert Moudy passed away on April 28. A father of three who rose to stardom on TikTok by creating family-friendly entertainment. He died by suicide, according to a report by TMZ.

Bobby Moudy's family breaks their silence on his suicide.

According to the report, Moudy's family grieved his loss and said, “Bobby was a loving father, husband, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."

Though the circumstances of Moudy's suicide are yet unknown, he died in his Mississippi home, according to the report.

In a post on Instagram, Moudy’s wife grieved over the death of her husband. She wrote, “We all have so many thoughts and feelings, but few words to express them. It’s hard to explain how one minute you’re heartbroken over the amount of pain and desperation he endured, and the next you’re in a rage for the choice that he made."

Bobby Moudy’s TikTok content

If you were one of the more than 500k followers of the Moudy family accounts, you know Moudy shared a lot of videos of his wife and kids, frequently using comedy to highlight his life as a father.

Amid the financial crisis the Moudy family is facing, friends came forward to set up a GoFundMe page to help the family cope with their bereavement and difficulties in the aftermath of Bobby's death. As he was the sole bread earner of the family, the Moudy’s were in a tough spot to overcome so many difficulties at once. The contribution on the page will help them suffice and overcome the loss while they take their time to mourn the late TikTok star in peace.

