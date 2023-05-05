What is the best time to post on TikTok? Here’s tips and tricks that would help you

TikTok is one of the most crucial platforms for social media influencers, content creators, and entrepreneurs to reach new audiences. In reality, it has more than 1 billion monthly active users, making it the sixth most popular social media platform. Therefore, it is important to know the ideal time to post on TikTok to increase your presence.

Uploading your TikTok videos as soon as they are ready is not a good idea. To make the most of your videos, it’s better to avoid such an approach. Social media influencers or content creators must pay attention to detail when it comes to posting hours on TikTok as it will reach a worldwide audience at any location and at any time.

Here's the ideal way to post on TikTok in 2023 for most engagements:

What is the right time to post content on TikTok?

As per studies, the following hours are the best for posting on TikTok.

Mon: (6 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10 p.m.)

Tuesday: (2 AM, 4 AM, and 9 AM)

Wednesday: (7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 11 p.m.)

Thursday: (9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.)

Friday: (5 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM)

Saturday: 11 AM, 7 PM, and 8 PM)

Do the posting times on TikTok matter?

Yes, TikTok publishing times are very important for activating the algorithm and for increasing the number of views on your videos. TikTok's algorithm decides whether to promote a video based on the quantity of watch time, views, and engagement it receives. Therefore, videos should be published when viewers are most likely to see them.

How frequently should one publish on TikTok?

It’s beneficial to publish a video at least one to three times each day. However, posting more frequently could lead to decreased views and interaction. Because, it might be challenging for all of your visitors to notice every new post.

How to grow on TikTok?

Apart from posting timings, there’re a lot of elements that affect the platform's growth. Here’s how you can grow on TikTok:

Post at least once every day

Adopt trends as soon as you can

Discover patterns

Extend your watch time

Focus on a single niche

