The Fualaau family is getting bigger!

Georgia Fualaau, one of the two daughters of Vili Fualaau and the late, convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, gave birth earlier this month, according to a source close to the family, which was reported to PEOPLE. Georgia's sister Audrey Fualaau, 26, posted pictures from her gender reveal party on Instagram in August 2023. The baby's name has not yet been revealed.

The baby's father is Georgia's longtime boyfriend, who works as a delivery driver and aspires to become a boxer. She had already declared that she wished to keep him out of the spotlight.

In an earlier interview, Georgia stated that her father is already buying baby stuff for her and giving her hand-me-downs from her baby sister. She mentioned that all of her sisters have been "extremely supportive" of her pregnancy.

Georgia gave birth to her first child after Vili welcomed his third child, a daughter Sophia, in 2022. Georgia's mother Mary Kay passed away in 2020 at the age of 58 from cancer, and her youngest child expressed the belief that her mother would have been taken aback by her newfound motherhood.

Who was Mary Kay Letourneau?

In 1997, Mary Katherine, an American teacher and sexual offender, entered a guilty plea to two charges of second-degree felony child rape. Mary Kay was given a seven-year prison sentence for child rape after it was discovered that she had a sexual relationship with Vili. However, Vili requested the court to remove a restraining order that had kept them apart from seeing each other when she was released from jail in 2004.

Following its dismissal, they kept seeing each other and got married in 2005, but Mary Kay had to continue to be listed as a registered sex offender in the state of Washington until the end of her life. Despite their eventual divorce in 2017, Vili remained close to his ex-wife and was present when she passed away.

