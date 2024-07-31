What happened between Garry's Mod and Skibidi Toilet? DMCA claim drama explored as Garry Newman says situation is 'resolved'

Garry Newman, the creator of Garry's Mod, revealed some surprising news: he received a DMCA notice from the creators of the viral Skibidi Toilet videos. Newman joked on the S&Box Discord server about receiving a DMCA from Nintendo.

He replied, "You know what's worse than the Nintendo DMCA?" and attached a screenshot of the letter. The copyright claim came from Invisible Narratives, a film and TV production company that is working with Michael Bay on a Skibidi Toilet movie.

The DMCA notice specifically mentioned Skibidi Toilet characters like Titan Cameraman, Titan Speakerman, and Titan TV Man, claiming they were "registered copyrights that are unique and representative of our brand." The letter also expressed concern about the "significant revenue being generated by unauthorized Skibidi Toilet Garry's Mod games that are being advertised everywhere."

Gerasimov's response: Clearing the air

However, the situation took another turn when an account claiming to be Alexey Gerasimov, the creator of Skibidi Toilet (also known as DaFuq!?Boom), responded on the same Discord server.

The account claimed that Gerasimov did not initiate the DMCA claim, expressing confusion and attempting to contact Newman directly. The message said, “Is there a way to contact Garry? I did NOT strike Garry's Mod and I'm trying to understand what else is written in the letter!”

Newman's confirmation: All's well that ends well

Fortunately, Newman and Gerasimov were able to connect and clarify the situation. In an email to IGN, Newman confirmed that the problem was resolved. He stated, “DaFuq has been in touch, all resolved,” but did not provide any additional information. This resolution suggests that the DMCA claim was sent in error, possibly by an overzealous party affiliated with the production studio.

Newman's reaction to the situation was one of mild disbelief. He pointed out the irony of the DMCA claim on the Discord server, noting that Skibidi Toilet videos primarily use assets from the game Half-Life 2, which are also used in Garry's mod. He joked, "Can you believe the cheek?"

As of now, it is unclear why the DMCA was issued. It could be a case of mistaken identity or an overreach by the production studio behind the Skibidi Toilet film project. Such errors are common in the digital age, where automated systems and miscommunications can have unintended consequences.

