Shravan and Sanjay became two inspiring kids and the youngest co-founders and CEOs of a firm in India. Shravan and Sanjay Kumaran rose to prominence as the youngest app developers and were listed among the 30 under 30. Kumaran brother rose to prominence for their extraordinary proficiency in developing mobile applications.

Who are Sanjay and Shravan Kumaran?

Sanjay Kumaran was born on March 6, 2001, and Shravan Kumaran was born on October 27, 1999, in Chennai, India. The brothers were raised in a loving familial setting that encouraged their love of technology and their curiosity.

Their early interest in computers and software development was evident, as they were always looking for new and creative ways to develop cutting-edge applications. Seeing their potential, their parents supported their exploration by giving them the tools and direction they needed.

GoDimensions was founded in 2011 by Shravan and Sanjay Kumaran, who were only 10 and 8 years old at the time. Though they started out as a hobby, they quickly attracted the notice of the IT community with their mobile application development skills.

'Catch Me Cop,' an entertaining game that immediately became popular with smartphone users, was their debut app. Their first app's success gave them further inspiration, and customers started asking them to create apps that were specifically tailored to their needs.

The Kumaran brothers expanded their services to include a wide range of mobile application development solutions as their reputation developed. Their proficiency encompassed multiple platforms, including iOS and Android, enabling them to serve a wide range of customers. GoDimensions, their company, became a popular destination for companies and individuals looking for creative and easy-to-use applications.

Other work

They also created the Prayer App, the Alphabet Board and Color Palette app for kids, the Superhero and Car Racing game, and Emergency Booth, an app for emergency services. They have also made around 150 test apps. The two bright brothers then graduated from Texas A&M University in the US with degrees in computer science.

Where are the Kumaran Brothers now?

According to their LinkedIn accounts, Sanjay is an intern software engineer at Microsoft, while Shravan is currently employed as a software developer for Salesforce in San Francisco.

