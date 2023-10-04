Who is Craig N. Ross? What we know so far about suspect in Charlotte Sena kidnapping case

Trigger Warning: This article containsreferences to abduction

A 9-year-old girl was abducted off her bicycle at Moreau Lake State Park over the weekend, and the suspect, a 46-year-old New York man, had a brief criminal history and was residing in a camper behind his mother's double-wide trailer.

When police conducted a search of a property in Milton on Monday, they discovered the 9-year-old child that Craig N. Ross Jr. is suspected of abducting on Saturday at Moreau State Park. Over a thousand people, including volunteers and law enforcement officers, searched the region on Sunday as officials who suspected kidnapping issued an amber warning.

ALSO READ: Why is Grimes suing Elon Musk? Real reason revealed as world's richest man comes in the spotlight

How was the 9-year-old girl rescued?

Craig Ross Jr., who resides on Barrett Road in Milton, was identified as the suspect by police after Charlotte's family received a ransom message on Monday morning. Charlotte was apparently discovered shortly after in a trailer on Ross's family's property on Barrett Road in Milton, where she was supposedly found unhurt and safe. As a result of his fingerprints being found on the ransom note, the culprit was located and apprehended. Authorities stated that Ross' fingerprints were discovered in a law enforcement database because of his 2016 criminal past, yet the reason for the kidnapping remained unknown.

The discovery of Charlotte in a trailer on a Ross family member's home along Barrett Road in Milton, New York, was initially revealed by The Times Union. Heavy said that the house belonged to Ross's mother and used property records to support his claim. Authorities said during the press conference that the suspect lived in the "double-wide house" on the property, which was also home to his mother.

Who is Craig Ross?

Craig Ross Jr. a 46-year-old who was detained in connection with the kidnapping of Charlotte Sena, a New York girl who vanished on Saturday while riding her bicycle in a state park.

Although the governor withheld information regarding Ross's prior convictions, public records, as reported by Heavy, show that Ross was detained in 2016 on suspicion of second-degree aggravated harassment. Craig Ross was subsequently detained in 2017 and charged with misdemeanor criminal breathing obstruction.

ALSO READ: What did Anthony Joshua say about Dillon Danis' feud with Logan Paul and Nina Agdal? 2-time champion weighs in