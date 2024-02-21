Who is Jodi Hildebrandt? Everything to know about YouTuber Ruby Franke's business partner as she is sentenced in child abuse case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sensitive topics related to child abuse.

The ongoing saga involving Jodi Hildebrandt, the business partner of YouTube sensation Ruby Franke, has sent shockwaves through both social media and the legal world. Hildebrandt's journey beginning with their collaborative efforts in online self-improvement programs and ending with chilling revelations of child abuse as per ABC News. Let's dig deeper into who she is, her role in the child abuse case, and the consequences she now faces as justice seeks to address the horrors perpetrated on Franke's children.

Who is Jodi Hildebrandt?

Jodi Hildebrandt, a former licensed clinical mental health counselor, rose to prominence through her relationship with Ruby Franke, who is best known for her popular YouTube channel "8 Passengers." Their collaboration went beyond social media; they co-founded ConneXions, an online self-improvement program based in Ivins, Utah.

The shocking revelation of Hildebrandt's involvement in a child abuse case came to light when Franke's 12-year-old son managed to flee Hildebrandt's home in August, seeking help from a neighbor. Authorities soon discovered Franke's 10-year-old daughter malnourished inside Hildebrandt's home.

Legal proceedings and sentencing

Hildebrandt and Franke faced legal consequences for their actions. In December, both women pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse as per ABC News. The recent sentencing delivered a sobering verdict: Hildebrandt and Franke received one to fifteen years in prison for each count, to be served consecutively. As a result, they could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The plea agreements provided disturbing details about the atrocities committed against Franke's children. Franke's son was subjected to physical torture, forced labor, denial of food and water, and emotional manipulation. Similarly, her daughter suffered from being told she was "evil and possessed," as well as being subjected to intense physical labor and inadequate nourishment.

Many people are perplexed and outraged by Jodi Hildebrandt's role in this horrific ordeal. As the legal proceedings progress, questions emerge about how such abuse could occur in the name of self-improvement and mentorship. The case emphasizes the critical importance of protecting vulnerable people and holding abusers accountable for their despicable actions.

