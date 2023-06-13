Who is Kouri Richins? 10 things to know about the Utah mother who allegedly killed her husband

Kouri Richins is a 33-year-old children’s author. Her husband’s death gave her inspiration to write a book that taught kids how to deal with grief. Things took a turn when the author was alleged of murdering her own husband. Here are 10 things you need to know about Kouri Richins, the author who was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband.

Kouri Richins is an author

After her husband’s demise, Kouri went on to write a children’s book. The book was titled ‘Are You with Me?’ and it taught kids how to deal with grief. The official synopsis of the book reads, “Are You with Me is written to create peace and comfort for children who have lost a loved one. It’s to reassure children that although your loved one is not present, their presence always exist and they walk through life with you as if they were here.”

Kouri said her husband's death inspired her book

In an interview with ABC4, Kouri revealed that the inspiration behind the book she penned down was her husband’s sudden death. "So my husband passed away unexpectedly last year, so March 4th is our one-year anniversary for us. He was 39. It completely took us all by shock, and we have three little boys — 10, nine, and six," she told the outlet.

She spoke about her writing process as she explained, "My kids and I kind of wrote this book on the different emotions and grieving processes that we’ve experienced in the last year, hoping that it can help other kids, you know, with this and, you know, find happiness some way or another.”

"I just wanted some story to read to my kids at night. I took some things that my kids have said to me in the last year, and we kind of articulated it and put it in a story," she added.

Kouri and Eric fought before his death

Kouri was born on April 20, 1990. She is a real estate agent who is based in Utah and was set to buy an unfinished 22,000-square-foot home in Heber City. Eric apparently disagreed with Kouri’s decision, according to court documents.

Kouri’s husband Eric was found dead

On March 4, 2022, Eric Richins was found dead at his own family home. The cause of his death was declared to be a fentanyl overdose.

Kouri was arrested as a prime suspect

A year after Eric’s death on May 8, 2023, Kouri was arrested as a suspect in the case. Prosecutors later revealed that Kouri had given her husband a Moscow Mule with a high concentration of fentanyl in it. She had added more than five times what is considered to be a lethal dose of fentanyl in his drink. She left him in bed alone and slept with one of their younger kids, and came back to check up on him at 3 am. Eric had already passed away by then and was unresponsive.

Kouri is charged with multiple charges

Kouri was charged with aggravated murder as well as three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Kouri’s phone was found

Kouri’s phone was found on the day that she was arrested. The prosecutors revealed that the phone was found on “the dresser drawer on her side of the bed during the second search of her home on the day she was arrested.”

Kouri searched for addresses of the detectives on her case

After Kouri’s phone was discovered, her search history revealed that she had searched for the address of the lead detectives on the case. She did not stop there, and the search history showed that Kouri had also searched for contact information of the second lead detective's relative online.

Kouri’s search history

Kouri’s search history revealed a lot about what went on in her mind. One of the searches read “luxury prisons for the rich in america.” She also searched up if she would receive a payment in the form of life insurance if her husband’s cause of death was listed as “pending.” What was disturbing is that one particular search was about a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Kouri was put behind bars

After a recent court hearing, Kouri Richins was declared to be a “substantial danger” to society, and the judge decided that she would be better behind bars.

