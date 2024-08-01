Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale secured a bronze in the 50m rifle three positions event on Thursday, earning India's third medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Kusale, who scored 451.4 overall, took home the bronze medal. Yukun Liu of China won gold with a score of 463.6, while Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine took home silver with a score of 461.3.

Swapnil has made history as he is the first shooter from India to win an Olympic medal in the men's 50-meter rifle three-position competition. This is the first time that India's three Olympic medals from the Paris Games have all come from shooting. Earlier, Manu Bhaker won a bronze in the 10m air pistol women's event and she again won a bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed event.

Swapnil Kusale was born on 6 August 1995, in Kambalwadi village in Kolhapur district. His father registered him in the Krida Prabhodini sports program of the Maharashtra government in 2009. Having undergone intense physical training for a full year, Kusale was forced to select one sport, and he decided on shooting.

He took home the gold in the 50m rifle prone 3 in the junior division of the 2015 Asian Shooting Championships held in Kuwait. Furthermore, he defeated Chain Singh and Gagan Narang in the 50-meter rifle-prone event of the 59th National Shooting Championship which was held at Tughlakabad. He won a gold in the 50-meter rifle 3 position at the 61st National Championship in Thiruvananthapuram, repeating the same feat.

He placed fourth at the 2022 ISSF World Shooting Championships in Cairo, which earned him an Olympic quota spot for India in the men's 50-meter rifle 3 position event. Following tryouts in Delhi and Bhopal, he was chosen to compete in the 50m rifle three positions event for the Indian Olympic squad in May 2024.

In the women’s 10m air pistol competition, Manu Bhaker took home the first medal (bronze), and she later won a bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol competition alongside Sarabjot Singh.

