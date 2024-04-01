Who Was Christian Samay? Here's what we know about the Bucknell University student as he tragically dies on campus

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and violence.

In an unfortunate incident, a student at Bucknell University has passed away. Reports claim Christian Samay died on campus this weekend. University President John Bravman released an official statement mourning the loss. He also clarified the cause of his death was “unrelated” to a false alarm on the presence of an active shooter on campus on Friday. The false alert caused some stir within the university decorum.

However, the cause of his death remains undetermined but is under investigation. The news of the student’s death on campus has shocked the world. Here’s all we know about the late Christian Samay.

Christian Samay dies at Bucknell University campus

A resident of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, Christian Samay was a Political Science Major scheduled to graduate in Spring. He was a member of the Class of 2024. Samay also served as the treasurer for Bucknell’s Phi Gamma Delta Chapter, per Times Now.

Not much has been revealed about the student's background or cause of death. Union County Coroner Dominick is investigating Samay’s death and has made no comments as of now. However, the University authorities have implied that the student’s death involves no suspicion.

President Bravman said in his statement, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the death of a Bucknell student on campus today. Together we mourn the passing of Christian Samay ‘24. This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out to Christian’s family and friends.”

Speaking of the false report on the active shooter, Bravman added,” I wish to note that his death was unrelated to last night’s active shooter alert and campus lockdown, and that the circumstances are not suspicious. We appreciate your support and respect for the privacy of all involved.”

Bucknell University offers help for affected students

In an effort to neutralize or help the students recover from the traumatic situations, Bucknell University is offering resources. Counselors will be available by phone throughout the weekend. Additionally, the Counseling & Student Development Center website has information available for the students to overcome the difficult time. Besides that, a Crisis Text Line has been put into place and campus chaplains can be reached through email at any time.

“Please know that the safety and security of our students are our utmost priorities. I want to reassure you that we are taking every step possible to support our students during this difficult time. Counseling services are available for any student who may need support, and our staff and faculty are here to provide guidance and assistance as needed,” Bravman addressed the campus community members. According to The Tribune-Democrat, an alert was sent to the members in the afternoon on Saturday to inform them about an impending investigation at the unit block of University Avenue where the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity is situated.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

