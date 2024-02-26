Who was Fazil Khan? Everything about the Indian journalist as he tragically dies in New York fire

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

In the bustling streets of New York City, a young journalist's promising career came to a tragic end when he was killed in a devastating fire. Fazil Khan, a 27-year-old Indian national, died unexpectedly in an apartment building fire in Harlem, Manhattan as per the Indian Express. Here's a look at the life of this dedicated reporter, whose passion for exposing educational disparities shone brightly before his untimely death.

Early life and career beginnings

Fazil Khan was born with a passion for storytelling and embarked on his journalistic journey with zeal and determination. He is from India and began his career as a copyeditor at one of the country's top business dailies in 2018. His insatiable thirst for knowledge and desire to make a difference drew him deeper into the world of news reporting.

Before making his mark on the bustling streets of New York City, Khan worked as a correspondent for CNN-News18 in Delhi, India, honing his skills and amplifying his voice in the world of journalism.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence, Khan took advantage of the opportunity to broaden his horizons by enrolling in the graduate program at Columbia Journalism School in New York. In 2021, he successfully completed the M.S. Data Journalism program. Khan's passion for data-driven storytelling grew during his time at Columbia, establishing him as a skilled data reporter ready to tackle society's most pressing issues.

A voice for change: Journalism at the Hechinger Report

Fazil Khan's indelible mark on journalism was exemplified by his work as a data reporter for The Hechinger Report. This esteemed media organization, known for its unwavering commitment to highlighting innovation and inequality in education, gave Khan a platform to amplify his voice and effect meaningful change.

Khan's meticulous data analysis and collaborative efforts with fellow reporters revealed the stark realities of educational disparities, shedding light on areas ripe for reform.

Following Khan's tragic death, The Hechinger Report expressed profound sorrow, stating, "We learned Saturday that The Hechinger Report’s data reporter Fazil Khan died in a fire in the New York City building where he lived. We are devastated by the loss of such a great colleague and wonderful person, and our hearts go out to his family. He will be dearly missed."

A life cut short: Tragedy strikes in Harlem fire

On a fateful day in Harlem, Manhattan, a six-story residential building at 2 St. Nicholas Place caught fire, resulting in tragedy. Fazil Khan, along with several others, became ensnared in the grips of this inferno, resulting in his untimely death. The New York City Fire Department's investigation revealed that the "devastating" fire was started by a lithium-ion battery.

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed heartfelt condolences and reiterated their commitment to facilitating the return of Khan's mortal remains to his grieving family in India.

"Saddened to learn about death of 27 years old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in an apartment building in Harlem, NY. India in NewYork is in touch with late Mr. Fazil Khan’s family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in repatriation of his mortal remains to India," said the Consulate General in a statement.

