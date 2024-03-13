Who was Paul Alexander AKA 'Polio Paul'? Man who spent 70 years in iron lung passes away at 78

Paul Alexander, also known as 'Polio Paul,' died at the age of 78 after spending 70 years inside an iron lung. His life was characterized by resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death. 

Paul Alexander, affectionately known as 'Polio Paul,' who spent 70 years in an iron lung, passed away at the age of 78 as per METRO. He captured the hearts of many with his extraordinary journey of resilience and determination. Despite facing enormous challenges from a young age, he was unwavering in his determination to live life to the fullest. 

Early life and Polio diagnosis 

Born in 1946, Paul Alexander's life changed drastically at the age of six when he was diagnosed with polio, during the largest outbreak of the disease in US history. The epidemic, which affected nearly 58,000 people, mostly children, left Paul paralyzed from the neck down.  

His world was forever changed when he found himself confined to an iron lung, a daunting 600-pound metallic structure, just to breathe. 


Life in the iron lung 

For Paul Alexander, the iron lung became more than just a medical device; it was his home for over seven decades. He was struggling with the effects of polio and relied on this mechanical marvel to keep him alive.  

Despite the availability of modern ventilators since the 1960s, Paul chose to continue using the iron lung, finding comfort and familiarity in its presence. The iron lung used a technique called "frog breathing," which allowed Paul to swallow oxygen one mouthful at a time, a process critical to his survival. 

Achievements and legacy 

Paul's journey was truly remarkable. Despite the physical limitations caused by his condition, he refused to let them define him. With unwavering determination, he pursued education, graduating from high school and later earning a law degree.  

His resilience and spirit were evident as he represented clients in court, dressed in a three-piece suit and sitting in a wheelchair, all while practicing 'frog breathing.' 

Paul's legacy extends well beyond his legal career. He entered the world of literature, becoming a published author and inspiring countless people with his story of triumph over adversity.  

Christopher Ulmer, who organized a GoFundMe campaign for Paul, emphasized his impact, stating that Paul's story spread far and wide, touching the lives of people all over the world. 

ALSO READ: Who is John Barnett? Whistleblower who exposed safety concerns about Boeing aircraft reportedly found dead in US

Know more about Paul Alexander:

What caused Paul Alexander's paralysis?
Paul Alexander was paralyzed as a child due to polio, which struck him during a widespread outbreak in the United States.
Why was Paul Alexander called 'Polio Paul'?
Paul Alexander earned the nickname 'Polio Paul' due to his long-term confinement to an iron lung as a result of contracting polio.
