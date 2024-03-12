Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards for the fourth time on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Some of the top stars in the film industry gathered for the star-studded event to celebrate the movies. "Oppenheimer" directed by Christopher Nolan received an astounding 13 nominations and also won big.

Elon Musk mocks Oscars

Social media users are celebrating the wins and awards. However, Elon Musk, the man behind companies like SpaceX and Tesla, doesn't seem to be in the best of moods these days. Throughout the weekend, he publicly expressed his dislike for Oscars 2024 in several social media posts.

In a recent post, Musk made a comparison between the Oscars and a woke competition. He wrote, "Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest." In another post, he wrote, "When an award is diluted, everyone knows, including those who received it, and it no longer commands respect."

As to the Cambridge Dictionary, being "woke" refers to being "aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality." But according to earlier statements made by Mr. Musk, "wokeness" aims to outlaw "comedy."

Netizens share mixed reactions

While some online users criticized Musk for his remarks regarding the Oscars, others—such as Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy—seemed to agree with him.

One person made fun of Musk on social media by writing, "You're just upset you'll never win one," in the comment section. A user stated, "Most watched documentary of the year and zero chance they'd ever consider a nomination for our documentary because we aren't woke," and another remarked, "Did not know this probably because it's wrong."

One user wrote, “You’re not spoiling my excitement. I want to see Lily get an Oscar and if she doesn’t it’s still exciting to see her up there. And I will be happy for all of them you’re just a spoiled sport so full of disapproval for everything not MAGA."

