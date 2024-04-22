Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik are counted among the most adorable TV couples. The duo, which has been going strong in their marriage for a very long time now, recently appeared on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s podcast. During a heartwarming exchange, Aditi recalled her first encounter with Mohit and made some candid confessions about the same. On the other hand, Mohit Malik opened up about getting a career deadline from his parents.

Aditi and Mohit reflect upon some joyous memories

As they sat down for an interesting conversation, Aditi Malik narrated the story of her initial meeting with Mohit on the sets of their TV show Miilee. She stated, “I and Mona tried to speak to him but he didn’t even look at us. It seemed like he tried to ignore us.”

The actress-turned-entrepreneur shared the reason behind the actor’s behavior and said that from the very beginning of his career, Mohit is focused on his work only. “When he is into his scripts, he doesn’t care who’s around and only pays attention to his work,” she added.

How did love blossom between Aditi and Mohit?

Giving an insight into how their relationship unfolded further, Aditi said that the friendship between her and Mohit began when he once fell ill. She said, “I decided to help him out in the situation. When I went to his place, I realized he used to live in a PG with four other boys. Back then, we became friends. I became his support system and vice versa. I didn’t even know how to get money out of an ATM. He supported me a lot as well.”

The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor mentioned receiving an ultimatum from his parents. He said, “They gave me one month time for my career and I wanted to make the best of it. I met Aditi on the sets of Miilee and didn’t realize how we became best friends and later fell in love.”

More about Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik

Aditi Malik has been away from the screens for a while now. She has been part of shows like Shararat, Saarrthi, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann among others. Presently, Aditi is the co-owner of eight restaurants located in Mumbai and Bangalore.

On the other hand, Mohit Malik started off with Miilee. He showcased an impressive range of his acting skills with shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Durgesh Nandinii, Suvreen Guggal- Topper Of The Year, Doli Armaano Ki, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and more. Mohit was last seen in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

On the personal front, Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik got married in 2010. The duo welcomed their first child, Ekbir in 2021.

