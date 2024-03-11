PIC: Baatien Kuch Ankahee Si's Mohit Malik shares PIC with Sayli Salunkhe after the show's wrap

Just a few minutes ago, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik shared a picture with his co-star Sayli Salunkhe after the show concluded airing today, on March 11th, 2024. The show has successfully completed its run of two hundred episodes. Mohit played the role of Kunal Malhotra, while Sayli portrayed Vandana. Both stars, who played lead roles, were filled with a blend of nostalgia, gratitude, and fellowship as they bid adieu to the show.

About Mohit Malik’s post

The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik has shared a throwback picture from the shoot of the show, which concluded airing today. Its last episode was filmed on March 4th, 2024. Malik captioned his post, quoting, “We came, we saw, we conquered.” In a very subtle way, Mohit describes his experience with Sayli in one sentence, implying they came, they worked hard together, and they won hearts together. Here, the actor equally credits the success of the show to his co-star Sayli Salunkhe, aka Vandana.

Last day shoot of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Goodbyes are always hard, as everyone on the set of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si found it difficult to hold back their tears during the last episode's filming, followed by cake cutting. They got emotional while delivering their speeches. Recalling Mohit's speech, he mentioned that only the cast of the show knows how they are controlling their tears right now. Further, Mohit confessed that he has lived his character to the fullest and, while praising his fellow cast, said that there is no one he can recall who has ever been rude, making this the best project to date. Whereas Sayli pledged that everyone would keep in touch and noted how difficult tomorrow would be without returning to this set. Gathering courage, Salunkhe said it would take time to adapt to the change, but it would happen soothingly.

About Mohit Malik’s future plans

Looking ahead, the actor remains optimistic about his future endeavors, including the upcoming season of his OTT project, Chammak, and his debut in a Bollywood film. He emphasizes a deep commitment to television, clarifying that it's a medium he will never abandon. Currently, his plans are fluid; he is involved in Chammak's second season and anticipates the release of his Bollywood film within the year. For the immediate future, he plans to let life unfold naturally, focusing on spending time with his family and keeping an open mind to any exceptional opportunities that might emerge on television.

The star cast of the show included Sayali Salunkhe, Mohit Malik, Amit Behl, Yatin Karyekar, Ankita Mayank Sharma, Sheeba, Vishal Nayak, Abhidnya Bhave, and Garvita Sadhwani.

