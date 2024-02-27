Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The makers are set to release the third installment of the popular franchise this Diwali. While there was a lot of conjecture related to Akshay Kumar (from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1) returning to the third part, the makers recently revealed that Kumar wouldn't be a part of the movie. Now, Pinkvilla brings to you an exclusive piece of information regarding the cast of the show.

90's renowned actress Sheeba Sabir and husband Akashdeep bag Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Sheeba Sabir is known for being one of the popular names in the 90's and the actress is getting meatier roles across movies and television shows. She was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani along with her husband Akashdeep and now the duo are all set to share the screen yet again in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Sources stated that the couple will soon start shooting for the movie.

When contacted, Sheeba said, "Yes, we are doing the movie, but can't divulge any details further."



More about Sheeba Sabir and Akashdeep

Alongside signing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Sheeba is also currently a part of the popular TV show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which is slated to go off-air soon. Akashdeep has popular projects like Shehzada, The Night Manager, Selfiee, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, and Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force to his credit.

The buzz around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Ever since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received immense success, there were talks about the third part of the movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also gained a lot of attention with it's exciting ensemble. Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce the return of Vidya Balan in the third part of the movie. For the uninitiated, Balan played a prominent role in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa and was applauded for her performance in the film. Along with her immpecible acting skills, she was lauded for her dancing skills as well.

