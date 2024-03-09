Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is soon going off the air. This piece of unfortunate news was out recently. It has disappointed the ardent fans of the show. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Sakunkhe as the leads, the show is going off-air despite its success. Recalling her first scene with Mohit from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the actress has shared a heartfelt post expressing gratitude to the actor.

Sayli Salunkhe is thankful to Mohit Malik

Since Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will no longer be seen on television, it is an emotional moment for the cast. Most recently, Sayli Salunkhe shared a short clip wherein she is seen in a serious and heartwrenching moment with Mohit Malik.

Dropping the video, the actress expressed, "This is where it all started When I met Mohit for the first time, I didn’t know we were capable of creating the magic that we did on screen This is our first scene ever together, and yet it felt like I had always known him, all thanks to his genius and dedication @mohitmalik1113."

Fans shower love on Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik

In no time, the comment section flooded with lovely and emotional notes after Sayli shared the heartfelt video. One of the fans wrote, "Love itttt!!! Some dope recreation that is!!! Super glad this clip gets to see the light of the day and serves as a proof that we fell for crème de la crème of magic!!!" Another fan reacted, "It's actually very painful to see you both like this, i know it's all drama but still hurts a lot." Pouring love, a user expressed, "I love this so much!! Thank you for sharing with us the moment where all the magic started!!"

About Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars Sayli Salunkhe as Vandana and Mohit Malik as Kunal. Fans love their chemistry and even formed 'KuVan' hashtag, expressing their admiration for the duo. The show premiered on 21 August 2023 and is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions.

