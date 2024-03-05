Last week, the unfortunate news of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si going off air came to light, leaving many viewers disappointed. Despite the show's success, the makers made the decision to end it. The team wrapped up the shoot and taking to social media, they shared the fun they had on the last day of the shoot. They joined in on a trending social media challenge and created a fun reel using a popular Bollywood song.

Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik create a reel on this song

The recent trend on social media is creating reels on Slow Motion Angreza, acting each sentence of the song in the literal sense. Now, on the last day of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the team made sure to have fun. They jumped on the trend with the entire team.

Yesterday, Sayli who essays the role of Vandana in the show uploaded the video with the caption, “Show khatam ho sakta hai par Humara Rishta Nahi, And it’s a Wrap.” It begins with Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe's cute banter.

Watch Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik’s video here:

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the video, many netizens shared how they love Sayli and Mohit's chemistry on the show and they will miss seeing them onscreen. One user wrote, "This is such a beautiful Bond." Another commented, "I don’t want this show to end … it’s such a warm experience to watch all of you." "Haayee.. Bahuuuuuttttt miss krne wale hum #baateinkuchankahisi ki pure team ko.. #kuvan .. Hope season 2 jaldi aaye.. Gonna miss #kuvan love you all," wrote another.

The comments on the video show that the shows indeed made a place in the audience's hearts. Actress Ami Trivedi also wrote, "Such a beautiful reel this is."

Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si went on air on 21 August last year on Star Plus. Besides these two actors in the lead roles as Vandana and Kunal, the show also stars Karanveer Mehra, Leena Jumani, and Amit Behl, among others in significant roles.

