Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is all set to witness stars from the entertainment industry being awarded for their stellar performances across all mediums including TV. The much-anticipated event will be taking place on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, and the excitement is already touching the skies. Following two successful editions, the star-studded evening will fall no less in glam and glitz. As we inch toward the main event, the nominees for different categories have already been announced.

Here, we are thrilled to list the nominees for Best Actor Male TV Popular Choice. Choose your favorite, and don't miss the chance to vote. The nominees are Dilip Joshi (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), Shakti Arora (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin), Arjit Taneja (Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye), Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa), Mohit Malik (Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si), and Harshad Chopda (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai).

1. Dilip Joshi

The name itself is enough to recall his memorable work. Dilip Joshi plays Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has been a part of the show since its inception. The actor not only serves as an inviting factor for the audience but adds more humor and reliability to the sitcom. Dilip Joshi started his acting career way back in the 1980s and even appeared alongside Salman Khan in a couple of movies, including Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

2. Shakti Arora

It was through his stint on the show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi that Shakti Arora became a household name. Later, he replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar as lead Karan Luthra in the drama Kundali Bhagya. As of now, the actor plays Ishaan Bhosale opposite Bhavika Sharma in one of the popular daily soaps, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is this show that Shakti Arora made it to the nominee list for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Best Actor Male TV.

3. Arjit Taneja

We can say that Kumkum Bhagya solidified Arjit Taneja's status as an actor in the industry. Further, he went on to do several television shows and even landed a cameo appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It has been a few months since the actor played the lead role in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye opposite his former co-actor Sriti Jha. Apart from sharing an adorable chemistry onscreen, the two are quite close in personal life. This show earned him the nomination for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Best Actor Male TV.

4. Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna has been nominated for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Best Actor Male TV Popular Choice for Anupamaa. The actor has proved his acting prowess as Anuj Kapadia in the show. It has been more than a year since he has been a part of the show. Anupamaa revolves around a woman who realizes her worth after she separates from her husband. Nevertheless, Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for years.

5. Mohit Malik

Be it Doli Armaano Ki or Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Mohit Malik barely misses any chance to impress his fans with his stellar onscreen presence. The actor has been included in the nominations for Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Best Actor Male TV Popular Choice for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Mohit played Kunal Malhotra opposite Sayli Salunkhe, who signed the dotted lines to essay Vandana. The show recently went off-air.

6. Harshad Chopda

Undeniably, Harshad Chopda is one of the most popular and well-known actors in the television industry. He gained mainstream recognition owing to his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Starred opposite Pranali Rathod, his onscreen chemistry with the actress was one of the major highlights. Harshad's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was named Abhimanyu Birla. His performance led us to list him as one of the nominees for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Best Actor Male TV Popular Choice.

