Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was one of Star Plus' most-watched shows. It featured Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik as the lead pair. Fans showered love on their performances, and had been entertained by the show's plotline as well. Well, Pinkvilla has an exciting piece of news about Sayali. The actress has already landed her second show as a lead! Read ahead to learn more details about the project.

Sayli Salunkhe roped in for Sony TV's new show

As per our highly placed sources, Sayli Salunkhe has been locked to play the lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show. The project will be produced by Prateek Sharma's LSD Films. It is said to be a show based on a love triangle. The new show's name has not been revealed yet as it is currently in the pre-production phase. Sayli's previous show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si wrapped up recently.

Take a look at Sayli Salunkhe's post from the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

More About Sayli Salunkhe

After her brief stint in regional language shows, Sayli made her Hindi TV debut with Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali as Keerti Rao. She played a supportive role followed by playing a hero's sister in Spy Bahu. While she was a part of Spy Bahu, she got an offer to play the lead role in Bahot Pyaar Karte Hai opposite Karan V Grover. As that show wrapped up, Salunkhe got Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si which is based on the Bengali show Irabotir Chupkotha.

Advertisement

More about Prateek Sharma's LSD Films

Prateek Sharma's LSD Films is well-known for producing many popular TV shows. Currently, the production house has shows like Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, and Rabb Se Hai Dua on air.

We tried contacting Sayli but she remained unavailable to answer our calls. Our messages to her didn't evoke a response until the time of filing this piece.

Pinkvilla promises to return with more exclusive and authentic news from the entertainment world. Stay tuned to this space.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sayli Salunkhe on break-up with Kushagre Dua and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si shutting; 'It happens'