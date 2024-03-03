Karan Veer Mehra opens up on challenges faced by Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si due to competitive time slot

Karan Veer Mehra, currently starring in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has enjoyed playing the negative character Vaibhav in the show. In an interview with Etimes, Karan Veer confirmed that the show, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, is going off the air on March 12. Karan Veer stated, “Yes, the show is going off the air in seven months. Baatein Kuch Ankahee was slotted in the 9 pm slot, which is a highly competitive time with reality shows, cricket matches, and other quality programs on various channels. Unfortunately, we could not meet those demands."

Challenges in a competitive time slot:

Initially, Karan Veer's character Vaibhav in the show was slated to marry the lead character Vandana. However, the plot takes a twist when he deceives her and ends up marrying her sister. Reflecting on his role, Karan Veer shares, “I enjoyed playing Vaibhav in whatever screen space I got. He was always meant to be a grey character, but slowly he turned all black, which was also fun to play.”

Explaining the role of TV as a producer and writer's medium, Karan Veer states, "In TV, producers and writers play a significant part. If actors think a show does well just because of them, that's not true."

If reports are to be believed, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is going off the air due to its low TRP ratings. However, Karan Veer clearly refuted the claims and said that the show is still doing well. Since the news came out, fans have been expressing sadness on social media.

Advertisement

About Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

The television show starring Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe will soon bid adieu. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will air its last episode on March 12, 2024. The show narrates the journey of Vandana, who overcomes challenges to emerge as a successful singer, making her mark in the music industry with her unique voice.

In the ongoing storyline of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Vandana takes center stage as she stands by Kunal's mother upon her return. Despite Kunal's father, Kuldeep, attempting to establish his mother's instability, Vandana suspects there's more to the situation. In the upcoming episodes, Vandana is set to unravel the truth and expose Kuldeep in front of Kunal and the entire family.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India Season 3: D2C fashion brand takes center stage; Anupam Mittal says, ‘Picture toh abhi baaki hai’