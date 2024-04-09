Mohit Malik, known for his role as Sikandar Singh Gill in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, has bought a new house. Recently, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si went off-air, leaving many viewers disappointed. Despite the show's success, the makers decided to end it.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Mohit and his wife, Aditi Malik, are moving into their new house today.

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik move into a new house

Mohit Malik took to his Instagram account to share a collection of photos. He and his family conducted a pooja as they settled into their new home. In one of the pictures, he posed with his wife Aditi and captioned it, “Bone tired after shifting into our new house but photo aur aapke liye fake laughter. (Bone tired after shifting into our new house, but fake laughter for the photo and you).”

Pooja ceremony at Mohit Malik's new home

In the pictures, Mohit Malik wore a white kurta, and his wife Aditi wore a v-neck floral printed Anarkali Kurta with a red dupatta accessorized with a pair of Jhumka and minimal make-up. He used Azhar Abaas’s song Kooch Na Karin for the picture. The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor wished everyone a Happy Gudi Padwa while performing pooja at his new home.

Recently, as Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si went off-air last month, Mohit Malik shared a post on his Instagram handle and penned a long note that reads, “To My Viewers, I know all of you are disappointed, and I apologize....it's not my fault but I still do.”

He continues, ”It's not my choice, it's not my decision, but when a good show is taken off-air, which was doing so well, I know it hurts the audience. I have messages pouring in from across the world - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, US, our own country India, etc....all of our viewers talking about how unfair this decision is for Baatein to go off-air. I know we have been slot leaders, I know we have been in the top 7 shows on Indian Television but remember that I am an actor, doing my job,"

He added, “It's never in an actor's hands; we go to our sets and give our 100%, you watch us and shower us with love, but the show's fate of being on air or taken off-air is a decision beyond us.....I am happy to entertain all of you, and I promise that our journey shall continue! Remember every end shall bring a new beginning....Love, Mohit Malik."

More about Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik made his debut with the show Miilee. He has been a part of several shows including Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and others.