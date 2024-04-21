Mohit Malik, known for his role as Sikandar Singh Gill in the TV Series Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and his wife and actress Aditi Malik recently shifted to their new home. They are one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry.

The duo recently visited the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi to seek blessings. Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik have now shared glimpses from their spiritual trip on social media, and delighted fans with pictures from their visit.

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik Mohit seek blessings at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi

Mohit Malik took to his Instagram Stories to share his latest pictures. Mohit shared the couple's serene moments at the temple. The couple can be seen seeking blessings at the temple. Aditi looked gorgeous in a white Anarkali kurta with a matching dupatta accessorized with a pair of Jhumka and minimal make-up. Mohit looked handsome in a casual grey t-shirt and denim jeans.

Mohit Malik expresses gratitude

In one of the pictures, Mohit expressed gratitude to the warm-hearted people of Shirdi for their love and hospitality, he wrote, "I always feel at home in Shirdi and it's the people of Shirdi who has so much love to give! @sachintambe77 Thank you for your love and warmth. Had the most beautiful darshan as always. Thank you baba. @arifshirdi mere bhai, Thank you for always being there."

Mohit Malik was last seen in the TV show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which went off-air, leaving many viewers disappointed. Even though the show was doing well, the makers chose to end the show.

Reacting to the same, the actor took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for his viewers. He expressed, "To My Viewers, I know all of you are disappointed, and I apologize... it's not my fault but I still do."

In his note, Mohit continued, ”It's not my choice, it's not my decision, but when a good show is taken off-air, which was doing so well, I know it hurts the audience. I have messages pouring in from across the world - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, US, our own country India, etc....all of our viewers talking about how unfair this decision is for Baatein to go off-air."

More about Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik started his career with Miilee and has appeared in many other shows like Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and more.

