Here's how Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik joyfully performed pooja on Durga Ashtami; see PICS

Mohit Malik, known for his role in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Aditi Malik shared a glimpse into their Durga Ashtami celebration. Take a look!

By Sonali Lambiwala
Updated on Apr 17, 2024
Image: Mohit Malik Instagram handle
Image: Mohit Malik Instagram handle

Mohit Malik, known as Sikandar Singh Gill of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and Aditi Malik recently shifted into their new house. On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami, on Tuesday, the actors performed a pooja at their home. Mohit also took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse into Aditi and his Ashtami celebration. 

Mohit Malik performs pooja with wife Aditi on Durga Ashtami

Mohit Malik took to his Instagram stories and treated fans with glimpses capturing the serene moments of the pooja ceremony at his home. Alongside his family, he immersed himself in the rituals, chanting, and meditating, all while radiating joy and gratitude. He used the song Sarvamangala Mangalye in the story. In one of the story, he wrote, “Meditated, chanted, prayed and celebrated! Happy Durga Ashtami!” 



Aditi shared a video on Instagram of herself and her partner meditating and chanting. They also joined in pooja rituals with a group of girls. Aditi looked elegant in a pink Kurta with wide pants and a printed dupatta, while Mohit kept it casual in a t-shirt and joggers. She captioned it, “Happy Ashtami.” 

More about Mohit Malik 

Mohit Malik made his acting debut with the show Miilee. He has been a part of several shows including Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and others. 

The actor was recently seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. However, the show went off-air last month. 

Reacting to the same, Mohit Malik took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his viewers. He expressed, "To My Viewers, I know all of you are disappointed, and I apologize... it's not my fault but I still do."

In his note further, he continued, ”It's not my choice, it's not my decision, but when a good show is taken off-air, which was doing so well, I know it hurts the audience. I have messages pouring in from across the world - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, US, our own country India, etc....all of our viewers talking about how unfair this decision is for Baatein to go off-air. I know we have been slot leaders, I know we have been in the top 7 shows on Indian Television but remember that I am an actor, doing my job."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan says he didn't unfollow Jiya Shankar; reveals he tried to connect with her

Credits: Instagram
