It's been quite some time since Aditi Malik graced the small screen. She is fondly remembered for her role in Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat, which has endeared her to her fans. Aditi has been focusing on her career in the hospitality sector lately, all while juggling her responsibilities as a mother and cherishing every moment with her son Ekbir.

Aditi Malik is filled with gratitude

Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik are parents to their little son, whom they have named Ekbir. The munchkin not only adds colors to their life but plays a vital role in helping them evolve. Aditi keeps sharing videos of Ekbir on social media while posting important notes for other mothers, too.

This time, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Aditi recalls her early days of motherhood. She mentions being uncertain in those days and reminisces how she questioned herself. The actress-turned-entrepreneur writes, "Reflecting on this throwback, I’m reminded of the uncertainty that lingered in those early days of motherhood. As we posed for one of our very first picture together, there was a question mark in Eebe’s eyes, subtly asking if I could indeed be the one to care for him."

She further adds, "And as a new mom, I too questioned my ability to navigate this profound journey. But now when I see that we not only made it through, but we thrived. Looking back at moments like these, I’m filled with gratitude for the resilience, love, and joy that defined my motherhood diaries.Happily growing together!!"

Have a look at her post:

For the unversed, Aditi married Mohit Malik years back, and the couple was blessed with a son, Ekbir, in 2021. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aditi Malik told us, "Ever since Ekbir has come into our lives, it feels like he is a part of our growth. He is helping us even more further to grow more and more. I think it's just so beautiful to see Mohit and his bond because they are crazy. They are crazy together, and I feel they are one team at times, but it's just beautiful to see them. "

