After being a part of two reality shows back to back; Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, actress Anjali Anand is all set to venture into a fiction project with Sony LIV's upcoming web series titled Raat Jawaan Hai. The project features actors like Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat in prominent roles. The show went on floors today and Anjali shared a bunch of fun pictures from behind the scenes of the shoot.

Anjali Anand shares pictures from Raat Jawaan Hai sets

Anjali recently teased the fans about her upcoming project and soon the cat was out of the bag. The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actress will be seen playing one of the leads in an upcoming webseries Raat Jawaan Hai which is based on parenting, love, and friendship.

Taking to Instagram, Anjali Anand shared her excitement about being a part of the project. She wrote, "RAAT JAWAAN HAI. Shoot commences and what a wonderful start it has been. What fun it has been working with so many favorites from cast to crew. We’re having too much fun making this for you and I’m sure you’re going to have too much fun watching it. Ps. That second last picture is for @sumeetvyas and @sumeetvyas only! Iss se cool, hot aur dashing Director kahaan milta hai yaar?

Have a look at Anjali Anand's post from Raat Jawaan Hai sets-

Anjali Anand added, "@khyati_pulao @barunsobti_says @priyabapat @imvicky.v @priyanshjora @twishapal @wrkprint

Absolute love for you guys."

Sumeet Vyas to direct Raat Jawaan Hai

Tripling and Chhatriwali actor Sumeet Vyas will be seen turning a director for the project. While he has done direction in the past, this will be the first time he will be seen involved in a long-term project.

Talking about the same, Sumeet said, "There is a tendency of the world to think of parenting as the end of youth. Raat Jawaan Hai refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality, and madness alive even after having kids."

He added, "The spirit of the show is shining bright even on the set with Barun, Anjali, and Priya. We are having the best time on set, all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our sets a carnival of laughter”

Taking to his Instagram, Sumeet posted pictures from the sets and wrote, "A story about three friends portrayed by @priyabapat @anjalidineshanand @barunsobti_says made by three friends @khyati_pulao @imvicky.v and me and ofcourse every single person who has been sucked into the gravitational force of RJH."

Have a look at Sumeet Vyas's post on Raat Jawaan Hai

Priya Bapat on being a part of Raat Jawaan Hai

Acclaimed Marathi actress Priya Bapat shared her excitement on being a part of Raat Jawaan Hai. She took to her Instagram and shared a post. She wrote, "यारा ओ यारा मिलना हमारा जाने क्या रंग लाए गा. So so happy to be a part of this amazing team! What a joy it is to be on this set! So much love.

Have a look at Priya Bapat's Instagram post about Raat Jawaan Hai-

The project is said to have many emotional moments along with a lot of fun and laughter. The show is said to make the viewers smile as they shed a tear.

