Anjali Anand opens up about 246 retakes on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani audition

Anjali Anand, known for her roles in various TV series and reality shows, recently shared her remarkable journey and struggles in the entertainment industry. Rising to fame through her character of Deepika "Deepu'' in the acclaimed TV series Dhhai Kilo Prem, Anjali's talent has shone through in diverse projects, including Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and her participation in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Challenges and triumphs in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

In a podcast interview, Anjali opened up about the challenges she faced in landing the role of Gayatri Randhawa in the highly anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her journey to securing the role was far from conventional, marked by perseverance and self-belief.

Anand's journey took an unexpected turn in 2022 when she received a call about Karan Johar's casting for a film. Despite facing challenges due to her weight in previous auditions, Shanoo Sharma, familiar with Anand's talent, presented her pictures to Johar. In a departure from the norm, Johar was specifically looking for an overweight actor for the role of Gayatri Randhawa. Anand admitted, "I was fairly overweight."

Breaking stereotypes: Casting for an overweight actor

The audition process, however, was no walk in the park for Anjali. Used to handling extensive TV scripts, she faced a mental block during the audition, taking a staggering 246 attempts to get just four lines right. Anjali shared her inner struggles, saying, "Mentally, I was so shaken that I couldn't believe such a good thing could happen to me."

Against all odds, she cracked the audition and secured a role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Anjali expressed her disbelief, saying, "Till today, I'm not able to believe that I was part of this film."

From choreography to acting dreams: Anjali's inspirational journey

Delving into her past, Anand shared her life's struggles, starting as a wedding choreographer before pursuing her acting dreams. She revealed, "I always dreamt of taking center stage but never had the courage." At 21, she gathered the courage to discuss her aspirations with her mother, eventually joining Barry John's acting institute.

Sandiip Sikcand played a vital role in Anjali's career by recognizing her talent and offering her the lead role in his TV show. Reflecting on this turning point, Anjali said, "I bagged Dhhai Kilo Prem because of the way I looked. They wanted a girl who was bigger, very different from others but should be confident about her weight."

