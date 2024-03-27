Kiran Rao finds a special place in her heart for the comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies as it signifies her comeback as a director after a considerable break. The movie received immense praise from both critics and viewers upon its release, capturing the attention of many. Anjali Anand couldn't help but express her admiration and joy after watching Laapataa Ladies.

Anjali Anand lauds Laapataa Ladies

Needless to say, Anjali Anand is an ardent fan of watching movies and never misses out on any chance to praise Indian cinema. Recently, she took to her Instagram story and shared her glorifying review of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. The actress wrote, "I'm going to sleep extra peacefully tonight."

Expressing her delight, Anjali mentioned, "I'm so happy we're making such good films, and seeing so much crowd at the movies to watch GOOD movies is just heavenly If you haven't, please go watch Laapata Ladies."

Have a look at Anjali Anand's story here:

More about Laapataa Ladies

Owing to its screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, fans began anticipating the release of Laapataa Ladies in theaters. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, the comedy-drama has Kiran Rao as its director.

It is the story of two young brides who get separated from their husbands during a train journey. The movie is set in rural India in 2001 and has a realistic touch. Laapata Ladies features an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. It hit the theaters on March 1, 2024.

About Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand is recognized for her performance in shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. These shows not only earned her major recognition but led her to emerge as a significant actress in the television fraternity.

Her popularity skyrocketed after she participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Anjali Anand marked her presence as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 but could not make it to the finals. Most recently, the actress joined the cast of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming show Dabba Cartel.

