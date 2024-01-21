Anupamaa PROMO: Major twist awaits as Anupamaa and Anuj to finally come face-to-face in America

Anupamaa has kept the viewers quite entertained since the show took a five-year leap. The majority of the characters are now shown in US. After the car accident, Anupamaa left the Kapadiya house and planned to start afresh in the US. Not aware of her presence in America, Anuj and Choti Anu (now Aadhya) have also shifted base to the US.

Anupamaa works at a restaurant and a new character of her boss, Yashdeep has been introduced to spice up the show. And in the upcoming episodes, Anupamaa and Anuj are set to face each other.

Anupamaa and Anuj finally encounter each other

Aadhya who doesn't want Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to meet has been plotting and ensuring the duo never comes face to face again. Aadhya is sure that if they meet, they might get back together. Aadhya (Choti Anu) hates Anupamaa after the car accident wherein Anupamaa tries to save Pari and Kinjal instead of her. She wants Anuj to marry Shruti. As per the new promo, Anuj and Anupamaa will see each other at the restaurant.

In the promo, Anuj and Yashdeep share a banter and just as Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is about to leave, he hears Anupamaa's name and turns around to see her standing in front of him. Anupamaa too gets stunned seeing Anuj in the USA.

Have a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa-

The recent track of Anupamaa and others in America

In the upcoming episodes, Anupamaa will finally meet Kinjal and Pari in America. Toshu saw Anupamaa in the USA but ignored her. However, later she informed the same to Kinjal but warned her to not try to meet her. However, Kinjal and Pari searched for Anupamaa and met her. Anupamaa gets emotional on seeing her grandchild after many years. Kinjal narrates to Anupamaa about her struggle and tells her that Toshu doesn't give her emotional or financial support.

The lives of the Shah family

In Ahmedabad, Vanraj and his family are against Titu's friendship with Dimpy. Meanwhile, problems between Pakhi and Adhik have doubled up as he is determined to take a stand for his daughter.

