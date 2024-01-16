EXCLUSIVE: Vaquar Shaikh on entering show as third wheel between Anuj and Anupamaa; 'Not carrying a baggage'

Anupamaa has undergone a major transformation in the past few episodes, presenting a whole new storyline. The addition of new characters has injected an extra dose of excitement into the show. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will be introduced to another character portrayed by the talented actor Vaquar Shaikh. Shaikh's character will have a significant impact on Anupamaa's life.

Pinkvilla reached out to Vaquar, who began filming for the show some time back, and interviewed him about how he landed the role and much more. Keep reading to find out all the details.

Vaquar Shaikh on his character in Anupamaa

Vaquar Shaikh mentioned that he is glad to have bagged Anupamaa and is excited about the viewers' reaction to his entry. He is already getting many calls and people are very inquisitive about his character in the project. Talking about his character in the show, Vaquar said, "Well, I will be playing the character of Yashdeep in the show who belongs to the USA. He is Yashpal's younger brother and is staying with her brother and mother. He had an Army background but now has shifted to the USA with his family."

"My character will be seen supporting Anupamaa in her journey as she is set to face new challenges in the upcoming track. Yashdeep will be there for Anupamaa in these tiring times."

Have a look at the recent promo of Anuapmaa

Vaquar Shaikh on entering Anupamaa mid-way

"Entering any show mid-way comes with certain awkwardness as the rest of the team already have deeper bonds. Having said that, I'm new to the show but have been in the industry for a long time, so I have known Rupali for many years, even Sudhanshu Pandey. I know Gaurav Khanna a bit. Also, the Director of the show Romesh Kalra is a good friend of mine; we kind of started our careers together. It was great meeting and reconnecting with them. I was supposed to be a part of a show by the same production house, but it didn't materialize. It's great to be a part of such a big show," he said.

"The team was very welcoming. Rupali Ganguly and I shared warm wishes for each other when we met and it was fun on the first day. I am still getting to the grove of the character and show," the actor further added.

Vaquar Shaikh on playing a third wheel between Anuj and Anupamaa

"Honestly, I haven't watched the show diligently and thus don't know about the chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa. And I take it as an advantage. I want to work with a fresh perspective and I feel that not-knowing is also a great advantage and I will utilize the same. I feel I'm not entering the show with the baggage of immense knowledge. I am taking it one day at a time and hope that things will unfold positively."

Vaquar Shaikh on hate comments and trolls

A third-wheel character is often subjected to hate comments and trolls online. Talking about the same, Vaquar said, "I don't get bogged down by it, honestly! But even if I get hatred, I will try to turn it into love. I feel the makers are very intelligent and they must've certain guidelines

Vaquar Shaikh on expectations from Anupamaa

Actors like Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna got immense fame and recognition with their characters in the show. When asked about his expectations from the show, Vaquar said, "Which actor doesn't like recognition and appreciation? Of course, I'd accept it wholeheartedly if that happens with me as well because of Anupamaa, however, that's not my focus. I don't think anyone aims for this, it just follows, if you are doing your job with full honesty and hard work."

He added, "Right now, my focus is on playing the part well. For any new character, when you start a new show, the initial 5-10 days are a little difficult when you're trying to figure out the tone of the character, the writer's expectations, and the line to follow. Once you get the hold of the character, the rest of the thing follows."

"I think people adore Sudhanshu, Rupali, Gaurav, and all the other actors in the show. Mere saath kya hone waala hai, mujhe nahi pata (I don't know what's going to happen with me.) I'll have to wait and watch."

Vaquar Shaikh on response to the news of him joining the show

"Response has been amazing. The news has been out for two days and I've been getting many calls daily. As I said, I have 25 missed calls from an unknown number and as we speak, I'm getting calls. There's a positive response on social media as well. I am awaiting the response of the viewers after my character's entry in the show."

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Aadhya not wanting Anuj and Anupamaa to meet. Meanwhile, Kinjal and Toshu are facing issues in the USA. Toshu hides the truth about seeing Anupamaa in the same country from Kinjal.

