Avneet Kaur is undoubtedly one of the most loved and popular actresses in the entertainment world. While the actress carved a space in the hearts by featuring in Television shows, she is surely shining gradually on big screens too. Recently, Avneet attended the premiere night of Aamir Khan's film Laapataa Ladies. During this, the actress met Mr. Perfectionist and reminisced about their past meetings.

Avneet Kaur meets Aamir Khan:

A few minutes back, Avneet Kaur shared a candid picture with Aamir Khan where they are captured while chatting. In the caption of this post, Avneet recalled auditioning for Aamir's films Dangal and Secret Superstar. The actress mentioned how she auditioned and did workshops for the films but she didn't make it through. She even mentioned that Aamir praised her audition.

Take a look at Avneet Kaur's post here-

Sharing this picture, she wrote, "#AboutLastNight at the premiere of Laapata ladies, I met the perfectionist and one of my favourite actor Aamir Khan Sir and what you see in the photograph above is the time I met him first. I auditioned and did workshops for two of his films, Dangal and secret superstar. Unfortunately I could not make it through, but he did tell me that he loved my auditions and that meant so much to me #reminiscing #memories."

For the uninformed, Secret Superstar and Dangal both were produced by Aamir Khan under his banner.

About Avneet Kaur:

Avneet started working in the entertainment world at a very young age. She gained a massive fan following on her social media handles and was applauded for her performances every time. Apart from Television, she starred in several films and did cameo roles in Mardaani, Mardaani 2, and many others. She bagged the lead role in Tiku Weds Sheru where she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

About Laapataa Ladies:

Speaking about Laapataa Ladies, the premiere night of the film was a star-studded event as many celebrities marked their presence including Sharman Joshi, Babil Khan, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, Kajol, and many others. The Aamir Khan produced and Kiran Rao directional features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Laapataa Ladies is scheduled for release in theaters on March 1, 2024.

