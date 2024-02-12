Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui enjoying his heart out at back-to-back parties post his huge win in the reality show. him. A day after winning the coveted trophy, the rapper-comedian visited the locality where he grew up. A sea of fans gathered to congratulate Faruqui on winning the show. He recently attended a party which was also attended by Avneet Kaur.

Munawar Faruqui enjoys a party with Avneet Kaur

The rapper-comedian is seen stealing the spotlight at many parties post winning the Bigg Boss 17. He was seen at a recent party wherein he enjoyed every bit of it and also recorded a fun video with actress and friend Avneet Kaur. The duo were seen jamming on the popular Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Jhumka Gira Re. They lip-synced to the song and had a ball of a time.

Have a look at Munawar Faruqui and Avneet Kaur enjoying the party-

Munawar Faruqui post winning Bigg Boss 17

Apart from attending parties, the rapper-comedian is also spotted at various offices for the discussion about his upcoming project. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly waiting for his first project after his big achievement.

Advertisement

Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner's trophy against BFF Abhishek Kumar who secured the position of the first runner-up in the show. Mannara Chopra finished at number 3rd spot followed by Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey at numbers 4th and 5th.

Bigg Boss 17's success party

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss hosted a grand party after receiving good ratings for the finale episode. Almost all the contestants of the show and other celebrities who were associated with the show like Krushna Abhishek and Arbaaz Khan among others attended the bash.

Khanzaadi and Anurag Dobhal gave the party a miss while the rest of the contestants had a great time reuniting with each other after a gap. The highlight of the party was the contestants grooving on the Bigg Boss 17 anthem Badal Gaye Hai Din. They also cut a beautiful cake and celebrated a successful season of the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recreates Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu iconic dance move at party; WATCH