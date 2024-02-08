Ever since Bigg Boss 17 came to an end, the contestants have been seen partying and enjoying themselves with industry friends. Recently, Abhishek Kumar hosted a grand and lavish party celebrating his victory and journey on the show. His co-contestants marked their presence, and several other celebrities were invited, too. Sharing the snaps from the eve, Manasvi Mamgai (Bigg Boss 17 contestant) shared how she enjoyed the party night and created lovely memories.

Manasvi Mamgai vibes with Mannara Chopra

By taking to social media, Manasvi Mamgai treated fans with candid photos from Abhishek Kumar's party. The actress posted selfies with the Udaariyaan star, Bigg Boss 17 winner, and was also seen having a great time with Mannara Chopra.

In the first picture, Manasvi posed alongside Abhishek Kumar and internet sensation Orry Awatramani, aka Orry. The three look absolutely happy, wearing an ear-to-ear smile as they create sweet memories. Followed up next in the series of snaps is an adorable picture of her and Orry. Further, Manasvi also posted a selfie with the Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

In the other snapshots, the beauty pageant titleholder is seen sharing smiles with Navid Sole, along with Ayesha and Abhishek in the frame. However, the highlight of the post was the stylish trio of Manasvi, Mannara, and Ayesha. They looked mesmerizing together while posing elegantly towards the camera. What did not go unnoticed was the short video that Mamgai filmed with Mannara Chopra on the viral 'Chai' rap.

Lastly, the Action Jackson actress dropped a group picture with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain from their house party. She mentioned missing the couple at the party. Alongside the beautiful frames, Manasvi Mamgai wrote, "1. The picture that summarizes last night @aebyborntoshine 2. Finally got a picture with the one and only liver @orry 3. @munawar.faruqui 4. The selfie of the night @navid_sole 5. The girls @memannara @ayeshaakhan_official 6. Had to do the famous chai rap 7. Missed @lokhandeankita @realvikasjainn"

Have a look at the post:

For the unversed, Manasvi Mamgai entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant, but her stint on the show was short-lived. She is known to have won the title of Femina Miss India 2010 and represented India at Miss World 2010.

