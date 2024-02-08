Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has been riding high on success and fame ever since he lifted the trophy of the controversial show. Recently, Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar, held a success bash which saw the attendance of many Bigg Boss 17 contestants. At the party, while many were seen having a gala time, what caught netizens' attention was Munawar Faruqui spending time with a girl.

The videos of them chatting with one another and traveling in a car together with Orry are going viral like wildfire. Orry even shared a few pictures with Munawar and the 'mystery girl' on his social media handle. Well, as the suspicion about his girl rises high, let's find out who is she. The name of this girl is Tasheen Rahimtoola.

Who is Tasheen Rahimtoola?

Tasheen Rahimtoola is a renowned name in the bespoke gourmet industry in India. She smoothly shifted from finance to hospitality and has been excelling in it. Being a proud owner of Taste Retreat By Tasheen R, the entrepreneur curates exclusive meals and luxurious experiences for those with gastronomical taste and her business also expands to curating theme-based celebrations.

Along with being a proud entrepreneur, Tasheen has an active social media presence and a decent fan following too. She enjoys 67.4K followers on her Instagram handle which consists of her glamorous pictures and a glimpse of her achievements and business. Speaking about her personal life, according to BollywoodBiography.in, Tashmeen was in a relationship with Veer Pahariya, who was reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, Tashmeen and Veer are no longer together.

Advertisement

Tashmeen's recent pictures with Munawar are going viral and have surely raised eyebrows.

Take a look at their pictures from Abhishek's party:

Take a look at fans comment here-

A sneak peek into Munawar Faruqui's personal life:

Munawar Faruqui's journey in Bigg Boss 17 grabbed the limelight as his personal life became a public spectacle when Ayesha Khan entered the show. The news of his breakup with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi was revealed when Ayesha stepped in as a wild card. Later, the stand-up comedian confessed to being single. Ayesha even disclosed that Munawar had cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila Sitaishi. He then cheated on Nazila with two girls one of which was Ayesha. Munawar admitted his mistake and even apologized to Ayesha.

ALSO READ: PICS: Orry bumps into Munawar Faruqui; former pens note praising Bigg Boss 17 winner