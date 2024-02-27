Bigg Boss 11's Bandgee Kallra details encounter with animal abuse, calls the experience 'Horrific'

Bandgee Kallra is a model and an actress who gained popularity on Bigg Boss 11 where she and Puneesh Sharma fell in love. They dated each other for 5 years after the show. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgee Kallra opened up about her horrific encounter with a senior lady during her latest visit to Delhi, when she had taken her five-year-old Pomeranian dog out for a stroll.

Bandgee Kallra describes her horrific experience

Bandgee Kallra describes her terrible encounter with a senior lady when she took her pet dog for a stroll on February 19th. She explained, “I was just walking my pet in Sainik Farms. Suddenly a lady shouted at me ‘isko yahan se le jaao (take it away from here)’. She threw a chappal at my dog’s face and started abusing me. She went inside her house, got a wiper to hit both me and my pet.” According to the actress, the lady continued pointing the wiper at her face while speaking. Further, she revealed that although there were many people around, nobody came to her rescue.

Bandgee reveals the lady’s real motive behind it

According to Kallra, the real motive of that lady was to provoke reactions from the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 11. She further added, “I was so taken aback about what just happened!”

While mentioning the most suspicious part of the whole incident, Bandgee said that the lady’s house was covered with nine CCTV cameras in total to monitor pets so that they could not litter there. Frustrated, Kallra called the police but, surprisingly, they told her to forget about it, quoting her, “I called the police and the PETA. The lady told them she had so many cameras to stop people from having their pet litter. But the police instead asked me to forget the incident because an old lady was involved.”

Later she saw a board outside that lady’s house named “FTV school,” which she found suspicious. She says, “I don’t know if it’s still running, but it definitely looked fishy.” Later the old lady’s daughter-in-law said, “Koi baat nahi hum inke against case bana denge ki yeh hamein maarne aaye the (No problem, we will file a case against them claiming that they came to kill us).”

Bandgee Kallra's thoughts on sharing the full story

Bandgee Kallra says that she is now looking for mediums through which she can share her full experience with people. The actress is now thinking of spreading awareness about pet abuse and how to take a stand against it, as it has become the need of the hour now, with cases of animal abuse rising every day.

