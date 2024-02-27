Popular actress Deepika Singh is all set to be back on screens to impress the audience with her acting prowess. Yes, she will be seen in an upcoming show, Mangal Lakshmi, that premieres tonight (February 27). Fans are extremely excited to see Deepika back on screen after an almost 5-year hiatus. Ahead of the premiere of her show, we got into an exclusive conversation with her.

Deepika Singh talks about staying away from Television:

In a candid chat with us, Deepika Singh spoke about her new show, her character Mangal, and a lot more. We also asked her about her decision to stay away from TV since 2019. When asked if this was a conscious decision, Deepika shared, "It was completely a conscious decision. It was a choice I made to fulfill my childhood dream of learning a classical dance form. At the same time, I was taking care of my son."

She continued, "I love to spend time with him, raising him. I feel contentment and I feel very happy that I spent so much time with him. I have formed a bond with my son and with my family, with my sister-in-law and mother-in-law, so I am thankful that I gave time to my family."

Further, she explained, "I got to enjoy family time. Simultaneously, I explored dance form. I also did films like Titu Ambani. So I was away from Television, but I continued working, doing events, advertisements, short films, and film. But the whole focus was on learning classical dance form, Odissi."

Speaking about her upcoming show, Mangal Lakshmi stars Deepika Singh along with Sanika and Naman Shaw.

On the personal front, Deepika Singh tied the knot with director Rohit Raj Goyal on May 2, 2014, after being in a relationship for a period of time. It was May 2017 when Deepika and Rohit embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed a baby boy.

About Deepika Singh's hit show:

Deepika Singh rose to fame after essaying the role of Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum. She was a part of the show from 2011 to 2016 and gained immense fame and success because of her impeccable acting style. In the show, she starred opposite acting Anas Rashid.

