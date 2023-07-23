Puneesh Sharma REVEALS why Bandgee Kallra and he decided to go separate ways

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show. They participated in the 11th season of Bigg Boss where their co-contestants were Hiten Tejwani, Dhinchak Pooja, and Hina Khan, among others. The two rose to become well-known social media personalities. Puneesh and Bandgee admitted their relationship on national television. Even after getting out of the house, the pair were going strong. However, it came as a shock when after more than 5 years, they decided to call it quits.

Puneesh Sharma on his breakup with Bandgee Kallra

After announcing their breakup on social media, Puneesh talked to ETimes about why they took this step. He shared, "Bandgee and I were together for five years. There is no specific reason for ending the relationship. Bandgee is serious about her career in Muumbai and I am mostly in Delhi because of my business. My parents are also in Delhi. They are growing old, and hence I decided to stay with them in Delhi. I have been shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi as I have opened a production house. It is not possible for me to be stationed in Mumbai." After being in a relationship for almost five years, the news came as a shock to the fans of the Bigg Boss contestants. "We decided that the long-distance relationship won't work in the long run and that's why we decided to go our separate ways;" added Puneesh.

Puneesh and Bandgee's breakup post

Yesterday, Bandgee took to social media to announce that the pair have mutually decided to go separate ways. She uploaded a post on Instagram where she wrote, "Hi Guys! Puneesh and I have parted ways after a mutual decision. The time we shared will always be cherished. There is only love and support for each other in whatever we decide to do in life. I would request you to please respect our privacy and do not speculate things. Regards Bandgee Kallra. Just a few minutes after sharing the post, Puneesh took to his official Instagram handle and reposted the post in his story."

