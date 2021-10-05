EXCLUSIVE: Umar Riaz on Salman Khan’s show & Asim Riaz: When he went to Bigg Boss I got a path, met people

Doctor turned model-actor Umar Riaz entered the Bigg Boss 15 house last week, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Asim Riaz’s brother opened up about his fascination with the showbiz. “Growing as a child, I was fascinated by Bollywood stars. I would just copy them, dance, I was always dancing in my college festivals, or weddings - I would always do that. So it was always at the back of my mind, that I love this thing but I don’t know how I am going to do it. I continued my education, when I knew this is something that nobody can take (it from) me. I am at a level that nothing can affect me and I can just work on my own as well. That’s when I decided to come to Mumbai and pursue this,” says Umar.

He further adds, “Obviously whatever has happened in the last two years, I had never dreamt of it, or had thought that this was going to happen. However, I always had a dream which is why I came to Mumbai. This dream is actually when Asim went to Bigg Boss, I just got a path and met people. I followed the right path and in that I met people, they gave me work and they appreciated them. That’s how the journey has brought me till here, and now I am entering the Bigg Boss house.”

Umar also shares the tips that he has received from Asim Riaz. “He said just be whatever you are, be yourself, you don’t have to follow someone else, or follow someone’s steps. You are a strong personality, stay what you are, take your stand, and surely people will love you,” he informs.

Umar also adds that considering he has seen the Bigg Boss house closely during Asim’s time, he knows what people like. “They liked my brother because he had different elements, and all I have to do is show my elements. Obviously our personalities are very different but still we are the same because we are blood brothers, so there is going to be a lot of personality similarity as well. Obviously we have our own personalities, but some characters will match because that’s in our genes and we cannot help. But the journey will always be different. The way he looked at people, the way he perceived friendship and love. Everybody’s journey is different from what you learn from it, people who influence you. So my journey is also different,” Umar states.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

