Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan’s music album ‘Halki Halki Si’ teaser release date confirmed

Bigg Boss has served as the biggest platform for all the contestants, and has helped them to get their hands on bigger projects. Post the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17 many contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui have gotten interesting project offers. The reality show’s winner, Munawar, has signed a music album deal which will also feature Hina Khan. Recently, the comedian shared the release date of his music album teaser on his social media where he and Hina Khan will be seen together.

Munawar Faruqui discloses the teaser release dates

Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan both have been sharing glimpses on their social media handles from the sets of their upcoming project. They both will be seen sharing the screen in a music album named, ‘Halki Halki Si.’

Earlier today Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui took to his instagram and shared the first poster of their music album with the release date of the teaser.

About the Munawar Faruqi’s post and stories

Recently both the Bigg Boss contestants were continuously sharing their live updates from the cultural capital of India, Kolkata. Their posts created a buzz in the town as it was very unusual for the two of them to sign the project together. It is going to be a huge break for Munwar Faruui as it is his first project after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17.

Earlier today when he revealed the release date of the teaser he shared the post where he wrote, “Embrace the gentle whispers of affection with the Halki Halki Si Teaser out on 20th February at 11 a.m. Exclusively on @Playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.”

The first look of the poster from music album

In the poster, both Hina and Munawa look exceptionally gorgeous with one another. The idea of their chemistry can be depicted in the poster itself, where Hina is keeping her head on Munawar’s shoulders.

Earlier, both the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss were sharing the pictures together. Munawar shared a mirror selfie with her co-star Hina. It was a shoot wrap-up picture. Also, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared many videos and pictures on her IG story related to tasting yummy Bengali dishes, and donning a traditional Bengali attire.

The audience poured their love and blessings in the comments section on their latest project. Their excitement is beyond the imagination.

