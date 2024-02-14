Bigg Boss 17’s third runner-up Mannara Chopra REACTS to Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui’s upcoming project

Post Bigg Boss 17 many contestants are making back-to-back headlines for their latest projects. Recently, the second runner-up of BB17 Mannara Chopra and the first runner-up Abhishek Kumar have collaborated in a music album ‘Sanware.’

Meanwhile, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui has recently collaborated with the Bigg Boss 11’s runner-up Hina Khan for a music album.

Mannara Chopra’s reaction on Munawar-Hina’s collaboration

In an exclusive interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India, when Mannara was asked about his best friend Munawar Faruqui’s latest collaboration with Hina Khan who previously was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, she said, “I wish him (Munawar) all the best for his future work. I think maine apni journey bahut sari hardships se banayi hai. Main apna kam par bahut concentration se karti hun. Bigg Boss hume bahut bada platform diya hai. I wish him all the very best. Maine abhi unka kuch dekha nahi hai. Honestly, kyunki aap mujhe bata rahe ho toh mujhe abhi pata chal raha hai, Agar wo kar rahe hai to great. I am looking forward to watching it on screen (I wish him all the best for his future work. My journey has been full of hardships. I do my work with all the concentration required. I accept that Bigg Boss has served as a big platform for all of us. Honestly, I was not aware of the news, but if you guys are telling me then I hope he does great. I am looking forward to watching it on screen). ”

Mannara Chopra’s relationship with Munawar throughout the season

Mannara Chopra expressed her feelings for fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui while they were inside the house. Thir relationships have been sweet and sour. Where Mannara expressed her soft corner for Munawar, the standup comedian on the other hand never really reciprocate her feelings. However, he kept on looking out for the Zid actress and often showed his care for him.

Mannar's music album with Abhishek Kumar

Mannara Chopra has recently released a music album in which she is seen opposite to Bigg Boss 7’s runner-up Abhishek Kumar. The name of their music album is Saanware. The Zid actress informed that she received the call for the music album right after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 and she said yes to the offer because Abhishek Kumar was the other star cast of the album. She further says that they both share a mutual Punjabi Vibes which made the idea of shooting with him more exciting.

The album Sanware was released on 12th February, two days ahead of Valentine's Day.