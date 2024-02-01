Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

In a shocking turn of events, one of the Bigg Boss 11 contestants, who is also a television actress, has filed an FIR against her friend, alleging rape charges under the pretext of marriage. According to the reports, the actress has registered the First Information Report against him at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant accused his friend of drugging her

As per the available information, the actress alleged that her friend raped her in 2023 at a flat on Deoli Road. The complainant stated that she had known the accused since 2022. She revealed being in Delhi last year and the accused told her that a few friends of him wanted to meet her. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant shared that she initially refused, but he consistently insisted on her.

The former Bigg Boss contestant mentioned that she met him at lunch last year. "During the meeting, he drugged me and then raped me. Later, he promised to marry me," she added.

Known for several controversies, the television actress also accused the man of blackmailing her. She stated that the accused friend of her kept asking for nude pictures and videos. In addition to this, the complainant revealed that the man assured that he would marry her someday. She expressed, "When confronted, the accused threatened me and blackmailed me, saying he would make those videos viral on social media."

Additionally, the reports suggested that the Delhi Police has registered a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused man. As of now, the investigation is underway, and the authorities have not disclosed the identity of the actress. The police is also yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Bigg Boss 11

The eleventh season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss started on 1 October 2017. It ended on January 14, 2018, with Shilpa Shinde announced as the winner while Hina Khan was declared as the runner-up.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

