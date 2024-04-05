Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh introduces her would-be husband Dipak Chauhan twenty days before their wedding

Earlier today, Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh dropped a reel of her pictures with her prince charming Dipak Chauhan. Ahead of their wedding, it was the first time ever that she introduced her would-be husband on social media. Moreover, today Arti is celebrating her last birthday as a single girl, as she will soon be tying the knot with Dipak.

Arti Singh introduces her husband Dipika Chauhan

Twenty days ahead of her wedding, actress Arti Singh today took to her Instagram feed to introduce her would-be husband for the first time. The actress will be tying the knot on 25th April this year in Mumbai. Showcasing her romantic real-life chemistry through the compilation of her pictures, Arti describes the bond they share, as she writes "Dipak ki Arti (Dipak's Arti)."

Our would-be bride couldn't hold her excitement for her wedding with her long-term beau, mentioning the countdown to their marriage, "Countdown begins 20 days to go to our forever.. Countdown begins 20 days to go to our forever." From the string of her pictures and captions, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist confirms her wedding plans and forever companionship with Dipak.

Many celebrities reacted to the same post where she was introducing her fiancé. Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "Happiest Birthday baby Bestest news on this day.. congratulations so happy for u." Meanwhile, Aparna Dixit commented, "Ufff ufff love in the air," and another one came from Aryamaann Sseth where he wrote, "Couldn't be better than this."

A few days ago, the actress shared her picture in a red Banarasi saree holding a garland on the balcony of her home while flaunting her diamond ring. It was assumed that the Mayka actress got engaged to her long-term boyfriend.

More about Arti Singh

Arti Singh is celebrating her birthday today, and by introducing the love of her life and soon-to-be husband, Arti made it even more special. Earlier today, her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah wished her in the most special way.

The actress made her debut in the daily soap Mayka. She further continued to play various roles in Grihasti, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, and Parichay.